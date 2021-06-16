Colorado Springs native competing in the Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are only 36 days till the summer Olympics kick off in Tokyo and a Colorado Springs native will be among those representing the U.S.

1LT. Amber English will be a member of the U.S. Woman’s skeet team.

“I still have some expectations that I want to win and come back with some hardware, so we are all working very hard to get that done,” said English, who is currently stationed at Fort Benning.

English is serving in the Army as a logistics officer and said her time in the military has prepared her for the challenges ahead. She feels the support system her fellow soldiers and soldier-athletes provide is one of her greatest strengths as she heads to the Olympic Games.

Competitive shooting is also in her blood. Her parents, aunt, and uncle all competed at the national level.

“I grew up in a very outdoorsy family so shooting for fun or hunting or fishing in the Rocky Mountains was a normal event for our family,” said English.

Although her family will not be attending the Olympics, English said they will be supporting her in Colorado. English is also a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and UCCS.