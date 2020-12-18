Colorado Springs native competes at World Axe Throwing Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mike Mariolle first walked into Bad Axe Throwing on Academy Blvd. about two years ago.

“At first I didn’t take it that seriously,” he said. “It was just something I was getting into.” Soon, Mariolle’s hobby turned into much more. After serving in the military, he got a job at Bad Axe Throwing and joined the Tuesday night league for fun. Eventually, Mariolle was good enough to compete in regional axe throwing tournaments, earning him a spot at the 2020 World Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta, Georgia this December.

Mariolle said the competition was “unreal,” yet he still placed 33rd out of 128 competitors. The event was broadcasted on ESPN 3.

“It didn’t really set in for me until I saw the ESPN production,” Mariolle said. “You saw everything coming together and everything I worked towards is now becoming this one huge event.”

Mariolle said his goal is to return to the World Axe Throwing Championship next year and place higher.