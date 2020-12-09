Colorado Springs museum opens after Governor amends public health order

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order providing updates to the COVID-19 dial framework on Monday.

The new changes took effect 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Indoor educational institutions such as museums, aquariums, and zoos, may re-open their indoor areas in order to perform educational functions, up to 25 percent or no more than 25 people per room – in Level Red counties.

On Tuesday, kids returned to the Play Street Museum in Colorado Springs, free to play, laugh, and learn inside the building. It was a stark contrast to the same facility just one week ago when state-issued restrictions forced the museum’s owner to close its doors.

“It’s been devastating for us,” said Play Street Museum owner Christy Ballinger.

While the Play Street Museum was shut down, Ballinger wrote an open letter to Governor Polis asking for a way to re-open safely. She argued that educational playtime is essential for childhood development.

It seems the governor agrees with Ballinger, as reflected in his latest order.

“We’re hoping to Governor took some time and that read through and try to see it from our perspective,” Ballinger said.

However, as Ballinger sees other local businesses forced to close around her, she knows they are not out of the woods yet.

“As small business people it’s really hard, and we hope that we can keep our doors open,” said Ballinger tearing up.

The amended order includes loosened restrictions for worship and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals, which are now considered “essential” activities. According to messaging from the state, that “means that they must do their best to follow public health recommendations, but may exceed recommended capacity numbers if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions.”

Attendees must wear masks indoors and adhere to other preventative measures such as six-foot-spacing between members of different households and appropriate sanitation.

CDPHE noted outdoor activities are still strongly preferred.