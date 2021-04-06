Colorado Springs mom stuck in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman is hoping to Tuesday night will be her last night in Mexico. She’s been stuck there alone for an additional week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jennifer Owens left for Mexico on March 22 and was supposed to fly back on March 30. She had a negative test four days before going to Mexico, but when she took the mandatory COVID test to fly home, it was positive, which has cost her an additional $2,000 to try and return.

“It’s really hard to get stuck 40 feet from a pool in paradise and not be able to go out,” Owens said.

Owens is a salon owner and calls Mexico her happy place. She took a final trip with her youngest son and a friend before spinal surgery.

“I wanted one more trip here to have fun and live it up if you will and then it kind of turned into the disaster of life,” Owens explained.

The two 11-year-old kids tested negative for COVID-19, but she wasn’t as lucky. Owen said she started feeling bad the day after she arrived but thought it was a sinus infection.

“I had a runny nose; I was super tired, it progressively, by Wednesday that was on a Monday, I got muscle aches,” Owens added. “But I never thought in a million years that I would have COVID.”

In the U.S., your 10 day isolation period starts when the symptoms start, but she said in Mexico, a person has to stay in isolation for 14 days once they test positive.

“So really what I should of done when I got here and not feeling well was go immediately and take the test and be put in quarantine immediately rather than a week later, but again I didn’t know that I had COVID and it is what it is at this point,” Owens explained.

She’s even had two doctors (one American, one Mexican) give her the green light to travel.

“Even the doctor said you are free to go and then to have a manager at a resort say too bad, we aren’t letting you out,” Owens added. “I have never been held against my will in my life, and that’s probably a huge privilege, but it’s very bizarre.”

She’s had to pay $200 per doctor visit and test. Owen’s husband had to fly to Mexico to bring the kids home but getting them to the airport was another obstacle to overcome.

“The hotel would not help me get my children to the airport whatsoever,” Owen said. “I had no idea it would be this challenging to leave because you are at the mercy of the country that you are in.”

Owens has a flight at noon on Wednesday. The hotel she was staying at didn’t charge her during quarantine; however, if she can’t board the plane, she’ll have to find a different place to stay on her own dime for a couple more days.