COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans in Colorado Springs now have a new option for behavioral health services.

Mentally Strong is a military owned and operated mental health center located at 3720 Sinton Road, Suite 104, with many counselors and nurse practitioners being veterans themselves.

Mentally Strong has also been approved to accept patients insured with Tri-West Healthcare Alliance, which manages health benefits under the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

With prior authorization or referral, veterans and active-duty military can receive services ranging from in-person counseling to mental health emergency assessments, without having to wait.

“Access is an issue, and for our vets, there’s a 3 month waiting list, and and follow-up is a month or so,” said founder and creator of Mentally Strong, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara. “This way, where you can walk in any day and be seen if you have an escalation of symptoms.”

“Given my combat experience as an infantry man, some of the stuff I’ve been through, it’s important for me to be an advocate for mental health, especially for fellow veterans and others suffering in the community who may not have access to resources that would be beneficial to them,” said Kenneth Brown, a veteran and Mentally Strong counselor.

Mentally Strong also offers a free library of videos, podcasts, and in-person or online courses.