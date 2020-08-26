Colorado Springs Mayor talks infrastructure, traffic safety, the Incline, and more in public forum

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers participated in a webinar hosted by the Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) Wednesday, to help provids insight on the future of the city and commenting on a variety of topics.

Highlights from the webinar include:

Traffic Fatalities

Suthers said the city is working on a Transportation Master Plan for infrastructure improvements, for the first time in almost 20 years. He said more red light cameras will be added in spots around the city, with a goal of positively impacting driver behavior.

“One of the things that i’m very concerned about, is that while our local voters have stepped up to deal with some transportation infrastructure, the state has not. And that’s pretty concerning when you consider the amount of state infrastructure that you’re dependent upon,” he said.

Suthers said Powers Boulevard will be an expressway within the next 10-15 years, from the airport to the interstate, or the build up of traffic in that area will be problematic. He said US-24 E must be expanded because of the development of Banning Lewis Ranch, the amount of people heading to the mountains, and the possibility of Space Command traffic, between Peterson and Shriever.

Bike Riders in the City

When asked whether the city should implement a bike-friendly training for drivers who injure bicyclists in crashes, Suthers said:

“If they hit them under a circumstance where they have committed a traffic violation, yes, it would be a common result of the traffic violation that they’d be referred to a car safety thing. My guess is this question comes from a bicycling enthusiast, and I just want to remind everybody it’s a two-way street. We need good, safe conduct for car drivers, but it’s a little frustrating to me seeing the bicyclists using the roadway, but pretending the road signs and devices don’t apply to them.”

The Manitou Incline

When asked whether the current reservation system, now required for anyone who wants to hike the Incline, Suthers said the City of Colorado Springs doesn’t have full control of the attraction, and he won’t pretend that the ‘Incline Nation’ will love the final solution. He said:

“I would think a reservation system is probably here to stay, I think probably Manitou believes that’s the only way to really control the flow.”

Currently, the reservation system is a preliminary agreement and Suthers said several agencies are working towards a permanent solution.

“I realize that a lot of people who are very frequent users do not like this current situation – but I think you have to understand there’s interest on both sides. Colorado Springs is inclined to have it be a free .. fully accessible, but it is not in the city of COS and we don’t have total control of the situation,” said Suthers.

Protests and Colorado Springs Police

Suthers says despite protests remaining mostly peaceful in Colorado Springs, the future of police recruits may be an area of concern.

“This anti-police sentiment not only is very wrong, but it’s very counter-productive in terms of attracting the best police officers that we want to attract,” he stated.

When asked about how supporting both police and protesters, Suthers complimented the peaceful protesters that stepped up to try and keep things peaceful.

The protesters brought a concept to city council called the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission which will take a look at aspects of Colorado Springs Police Department including training, retention and policy recommendations for the police.

While Suthers says he supports this, he does not support a panel that actually has operational control over a police department.