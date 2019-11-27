Colorado Springs Mayor sends letter to MLB insisting to keep Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the Rocky Mountain’s Vibes Baseball teams’ future is up in the air, the Colorado Springs Mayor wrote a letter to the MLB Commissioner to keep the Vibes in action.

Mayor John Suthers said he is in opposition to the Major League Baseball’s proposal to eliminate 42 Minor League baseball clubs. He went on to say that the community treasures having the ability to attend these affordable, family-friendly Minor League games.

The MLB and the Minor League Baseball are in the earliest stages of negotiations.

“I do not believe that eliminating this century-old system is in the best interest of baseball or the communities that these minor league teams call home,” Suthers wrote in the letter.

As home to @VibesBaseball, our community treasures the chance to attend affordable, family-friendly Minor League games. This week, I wrote to MLB Commissioner Manfred to say eliminating this century-old system is not in the best interest of baseball or our community. pic.twitter.com/uL0J23kvMw — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) November 27, 2019

Check out the Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips reading a statement here.