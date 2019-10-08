Colorado Springs Mayor presents 2020 budget with millions to hire more officers and fire fighters

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers presented his $331 million budget to city council Monday.

The budget is a 7.5% increase at $23 million more than the 2019 budget.

However, Mayor Suthers pointed out a lot of that revenue is in property tax revenue, which has to be refunded, as well as leasing for truck and equipment, leaving only $17 million increase for the city.

Almost 70% of the budget going to public safety.

Mayor Suthers said he is on track to fulfill his promise for hiring 120 officers by 2020. The budget calls for 20 new police officers and 8 new fire fighters. Suthers said these jobs are crucial.

“It is very important for me to not only get more patrol men on the street, reduce response times, but also have better traffic enforcement,” Suthers said. “We’ve got to reduce number of traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.”

His other priority is Parks Maintenance and Watering and continued funding to Public Transportation and the Homeless Shelter.

The budget still has to be approved by City Council at the end of November. The public can give some input at a town hall meeting on October 21.