Colorado Springs man sentenced for threatening to kill federal law enforcement officers

DENVER – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced on Monday that 26-year-old Timothy Hummel, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to time served, followed by 3 years on supervised release for threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers.

Hummel appeared at the sentencing hearing remotely while free on bond.

According to the stipulated facts contained in Hummel’s plea agreement, on August 14, 2019, Hummel repeatedly called the Denver Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO), which is the directorate within ICE focused on arrests and removals of individuals living in the United States without authorization. Hummel left two voicemails minutes apart and shortly thereafter sent an email to the Denver ERO Outreach mailbox. In the voicemail and email, Hummel threatened to murder ICE agents and members of their families.

According to U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, during the investigation, it was determined that Hummel made the threats in order to scare ICE agents and cause them to use their resources reacting to the threats rather than doing their jobs. There was no evidence that Hummel took any steps toward an act of violence.

“There is perhaps a misperception by some that people can say anything they want over the Internet or the telephone with impunity. When somebody makes threatening statements, whether directed to a federal officer or any other person, those words are not protected speech and they can be prosecuted in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Mr. Hummel became a felon today because he believed that he could amplify his opposition to certain immigration policies by sending vicious threats against officers and their families. Others should learn from his mistake and remember that the First Amendment isn’t a license to threaten others with harm.”

“Threatening federal law enforcement officers is a serious crime,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Today’s sentencing of Timothy Hummel illustrates the FBI will relentlessly work with our law enforcement partners to actively investigate and pursue prosecution of those individuals who pose a threat to the safety of federal law enforcement officers.”

U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson pronounced the sentence. Hummel had previously pleaded guilty on August 10 and was charged by indictment on March 11.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Related court documents can be found on PACER by searching for Case Number 20-cr-087.