Colorado Springs man pleads guilty to holding strangers at gunpoint near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado Springs man accused of holding three strangers at gunpoint on Independence Pass near Aspen has pleaded guilty to menacing and attempted kidnapping.

The Aspen Times reports 33-year-old Brolin McConnell struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Tuesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3.

Prosecutors say he held the men at gunpoint in July 2016, forced them to remove their shirts and repeatedly threatened to kill them as he fired guns at birds he said were drones.

The men were able to escape.

Original story by KDVR:

A Colorado Springs man is accused of taking a man hostage and pointing a gun at others on Independence Pass, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pitkin County dispatch received a 911 call about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday of a man pointing a gun at people on Highway 82 off Lincoln Creek Road about 11 miles east of Aspen on Independence Pass.

Deputies reported shots were fired after arriving at the scene. Deputies and an officer with the Aspen Police Department found the man, later identified as 30-year-old Brolin McConnell of Colorado Springs, near two vehicles and found he was holding another man hostage.

As several people were evacuated from the area, the sheriff’s office said McConnell fired several shots. It’s unknown if they were intended to hit deputies.

A short time later, the hostage saw an opportunity to escape and ran away from the scene. Deputies then moved in and took McConnell into custody.

McConnell was booked into the Pitkin County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree kidnapping and prohibited use of a weapon.