Colorado Springs man dies at hospital after being struck by a pick-up in early December

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man succumbed to his injuries after a pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday, December 9.

The crash happened around 5:05 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a crash in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue, involving a Chevrolet pick-up truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital after being treated on scene by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department for his injuries.

The Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for this investigation and determined that the pedestrian, 67-year-old William C. James of Colorado Springs, was attempting to cross South Nevada Avenue westbound when he stepped in front of the southbound pick-up truck. James was crossing mid-block and was not in a designated crosswalk.

On January 3, James died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Impairment and excessive speed are not considered factors with regard to the driver of the pick-up truck. At this time no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

James is the 51st traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020.