Colorado Springs man dies at hospital after being struck by a car Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting the first pedestrian killed this year and the third fatal crash. At this time last year, there were two traffic fatalities in the city.

On Saturday, around 6:16 p.m. CSPD officers were notified of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a Hyundai sedan in the 3600 block of East Galley Road (west of the intersection of East Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard).

According to CSPD, the pedestrian was initially treated on scene by medical personnel from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and American Medical Response (AMR) and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police determined the black Hyundai was eastbound on Galley Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the street southbound.

The pedestrian, 49-year-old Phillip Bonilla of Colorado Springs, was attempting to cross Galley mid-block and was not within a marked pedestrian crosswalk. On Sunday, January 31 Bonilla died as a result of the injuries he suffered from the incident.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not suspected to be impaired nor is it believed that excessive speed is a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.