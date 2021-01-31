Colorado Springs man collects 737,000 pop tabs and counting for charity

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado Springs man has been a long-time donor to the Ronald Mc Donald House Charities. Ronald McDonald House programs help alleviate financial burdens for families with sick children.

Charles Chinn does it by simply collecting the little tabs on the top of soda and soup cans.

He’s been collecting pop tabs since 2013.

It takes about 1,128 pop tabs to equal one pound, after he returns this batch he will be up to 737,000.

So Charles has collected more than 650 pounds of pop tabs from all over Colorado Springs for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Colorado.

“The children when they are sick and when their parents, at least they can be close to them without rushing back to the hospital,” said Charles Chinn.

His mom said his mission is extra meaningful.

“I’m definitely proud of him cause he’s disabled himself,” said Willie Singletary, Charles’ Mom. “He put a lot of time in his day into doing this, I’m getting a little emotional because he takes his time and counts them himself.”

Charles suffered from spinal meningitis at a young age and also had a stroke, leaving him with seizures.

“He doesn’t let anything hold him down, he’s very independent, he lives on his own,” Singletary said.

Proving one person’s garbage can be another person’s goal.

“I’m so proud of what he does. I used to think, I didn’t know why he was doing it, he used to go around picking up cans and then I realized it was for the Ronald McDonald house and for each child, It means something to him,” Singletary said.” He puts his whole life into this.”

Collecting tabs is now a family affair, and Charles’ Aunt Sherley Moore gets involved.

“Dedicated not cause he has to be and he wants to be and it from his heart,” Moore said. “I tell him to put gloves on, let’s get them, you know what I mean?”

Now Charles’ nephew Jahmier Dixon learning that even the smallest gestures have a big impact.

“It’s really nice of him to do this for all these sick children,” Dixon said “I just wish that children weren’t sick. This means so much.”

