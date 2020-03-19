Colorado Springs man awaiting COVID-19 test results, questions delay

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is raising concern after testing for coronavirus and not receiving his test results six days after taking the COVID-19 test at a UCHealth Emergency Room in Colorado Springs.

David Vollmer was tested on Thursday evening for the coronavirus, and as of Wednesday night, has not heard back on his test results.

“I’m fairly frustrated because I feel like at this stage in the game, if we don’t have the game figured out at this point, we are woefully unprepared for what’s coming,” Vollmer said. “If we’re going to try and contain this, and try and keep this from becoming something way worse than it is now, we really have to do some soul searching on… how do we do this.”

FOX21 asked Associate Chief Nursing Officer Mark Mayes about the long wait times:

“There is a challenge with testing across the state right now, that’s not specific to us, but there are end roads being made for increased testing. What people should know is that what we’re doing is reserving rapid testing for the most severely ill, hospitalized patients, and patients that are severely ill, so some of that testing is a little bit delayed. Again, that’s being addressed at a state local and national level. Associate Chief Nursing Officer Mark Mayes, UCHealth Memorial Hospital

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment said testing will be completed at the state laboratory will be prioritized in order to:

Identify and monitor for community transmission of COVID-19.

Investigate potential outbreaks in health care and residential facilities.

Ensure a safe workforce in health care and other facilities serving high-risk populations.

Test critically ill patients for whom commercial testing will not provide timely enough results.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, if you are feeling sick:

Call or email a health care provider first . If the provider recommends you get testing or care, follow the provider’s advice before going into any health facility. Ask your provider about private lab sites where you can get tested.

or a health care provider . If the provider recommends you get testing or care, follow the provider’s advice going into any health facility. Ask your provider about private lab sites where you can get tested. DO NOT go to an emergency room to get a test for COVID-19 unless you are having a medical emergency. For COVID-19, that means severe respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulties.

DO call 911 or go to an emergency room if you are having a medical emergency. Tell the dispatcher your symptoms.

To learn more about the coronavirus, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website here.