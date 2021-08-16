Colorado Springs man arrested on three counts of felony unlawful sexual contact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested sixty-three-year-old suspect Ronald Fleming of Colorado Springs on three counts of felony unlawful sexual contact.

In February of 2020, the CSPD began investigating numerous sexual assaults which happened over several years with the same suspect. Additional victims were uncovered, leading the suspect to be positively identified.

These sexual assault incidents took place at a technology services company called “Cross Link Group” in Fleming’s private office which he was using for unlicensed massage therapy at the time of the assaults.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are looking for further details and information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has additional information, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at the main department number, 719-444-7000, and reference the call screen number 20048995. All information shared will be passed along to the Special Victims Section Detectives.