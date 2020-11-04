Colorado Springs man arrested for a handful of bank robberies in October

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Robbery Unit has identified an additional suspect in the series of bank robberies that occurred in October.

49-year-old David Lyman of Colorado Springs is now in custody. Lyman is being charged with the following robberies:

10/8/2020; Ent Credit Union, 4545 Galley Road

10/15/2020; Ent Credit Union, 4720 Flintridge Drive

10/21/2020; Ent Credit Union, 2336 North Wasatch Avenue

10/23/2020; Wells Fargo, 5190 North Academy Boulevard (attempt)

In addition to the robberies, CSPD said Lyman was also arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Lyman was arrested in 2015 for attempting to rob the Vectra Bank located at 7390 North Academy Boulevard.

Lyman’s arrest is not connected to the previous robbery pattern involving Keith Frey and Derek Rouse. However, with Lyman’s arrest, eight of the 10 bank robberies that occurred in October have now been cleared. Detectives are continuing their investigation into these robberies and further details will be released as appropriate.