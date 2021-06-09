Colorado Springs man accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting victims from bars

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says 29-year-old Kevin Lemuel would go to bars where he would meet his victims that he allegedly sexually assaulted.

The investigation into a reported sexual assault began in July 2020. Shortly after in August 2020, the CSPD initiated another criminal investigation into a separate report of sexual assault. During the investigations, it was discovered that both of these incidents involved the same suspect.

In May 2021, CSPD arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Lemuel, for one count of kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault. In both cases, Lemuel met his victims at local bars in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.

As part of the work being done by CSPD Special Victims detectives, they are continuing to seek any additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Lemuel, please call 719-444-7000.

This is still an active investigation. At this time, CSPD is only releasing limited information in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation and protect the victims.