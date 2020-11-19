Colorado Springs makes shortlist of permanent U.S. Space Command headquarters candidates

COLORADO SPRINGS – The U.S. Air Force announced on Thursday that Colorado Springs is a finalist in the process of naming the permanent host of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).

The final decision is anticipated in early 2021. There were approximately 40 communities that responded to the questionnaire. Early next week the U.S. Air Force will announce details of the next steps in the process.

“Colorado Springs is without question the ideal location to serve as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command considering our incredible quality of life, five military installations, significant existing talent base, and experience as a community that has long supported the U.S. Armed Forces. Along with these assets, we also already have the infrastructure to house this operation, and much of USSPACECOM’s future leadership will be trained right here at the U.S. Air Force Academy. I commend the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC on its tireless work in continuing this bid process, and look forward to the announcement in January,” said Mayor John Suthers.

On May 15, Peterson Air Force Base was notified that it would remain the provisional headquarters of USSPACECOM for at least six years. USSPACECOM will employ approximately 1,400 space professionals. Funding for a new headquarters building will add between $500 million and $1 billion in MILCON, or military construction investment, to the community.

“We’re thrilled that Colorado Springs has advanced in the process,” said Reggie Ash, chief defense development officer, Chamber & EDC. “Our community is committed to space and this announcement contributes to our mission to maintain our status as a national defense leader. Colorado Springs is the center of gravity of national security space; and we have the military assets, infrastructure, and professional space workforce to support the breadth of U.S. Space Command’s operations.”

Ash has led the Winning USSPACECOM campaign since its official launch in February 2020. The Chamber & EDC, community, and state partners retained consulting services with three agencies who advise strategies and execute tactics. The agencies are Development Counselors International, the Chamber & EDC’s current public relations agency, American Continental Group, and The Trailblazer Group, both DC-based public relations and political consultants. See the year-to-date results here.