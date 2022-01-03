Colorado Springs makes plans to step up fire mitigation efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs plans to step up its mitigation efforts. This decision was made by voters in the 2021 election to spend $20 million of excess tax revenue towards fire mitigation projects.

The Marshall Fire is a reminder that fires can happen anywhere at any time of the year. The $20 million set aside will increase mitigation from 2,000 acres a year to 7,000 acres. These efforts could help prevent damage and destruction like what we saw in Boulder County.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire season is year-round. They suggest trimming trees away from your home so there’s a 15-foot clearance and making sure you clean out your gutters every year. Also, keep your grasses mowed down to no more than four inches.

“As we just saw down in Boulder, it can happen to anyone so racking up those leaves and needles and mowing those grasses down, trimming your trees that is a safety precaution for anyone anywhere in town,” CSFD Wildfire Mitigation Program Coordinator Melissa Hoffman said.

If you need help, there are free mitigation programs such as someone with the department coming out to give on-site recommendations on what you should do to lower any fire hazard.

Mayor John Suthers is creating a wildfire advisory council to oversee when and what the $20 million will be used for. The council plan to have their first meeting in the Springs.