Colorado Springs makes bid for the permanent home of U.S. Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the City of Colorado Springs, together with the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Commission, submitted a questionnaire response as the next step in its effort to be named the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.

The response was sent to the U.S. Air Force by Mayor John Suthers, and was prepared by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC which convened working groups that included members of the Chamber & EDC’s Military Affairs Council, broader business community, defense community and more.

On May 15, Peterson Air Force Base was notified that it would remain the home of the new branch for at least six years. Finalist cities are expected to be announced after the November election with a final decision anticipated in early 2021. Cities in 26 states are applying for the basing, including two in Colorado, which apply with the support of the state delegation and Governor Jared Polis.

“The Air Force should make the smart choice and select Colorado as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. Whether it’s our resilient economy, our proud military heritage, our thriving aerospace industry, our terrific schools, or our highly educated workforce and esteemed research institutions, Colorado truly has it all,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Governor and the administration urge the President and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home to U.S. Space Command.

“Colorado is the legacy home of U.S. Space Command. We offer the Air Force an unparalleled ecosystem that will ensure the operational success of U.S. Space Command for decades to come. We are the past, present, and future of the mission” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “The choice is clear and simple: keep Space Command in Colorado.”

“There is no question that Colorado Springs is the ideal location to serve as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command,” said Mayor John Suthers. “With our strong and secure existing military infrastructure, our abundant cybersecurity resources, extensive intelligence and military talent, and as a community that has long supported the U.S. Armed Forces, there is simply no other city that offers the same cost savings, community support or operational readiness. I look forward to the announcement in 2021, and strongly believe our City is prepared and ready to welcome U.S. Space Command.”

“The response shows how much we value our rich military legacy and clearly demonstrates why Colorado Springs makes the most sense to be named the permanent host for U.S. Space Command headquarters. We solicited input from our entire defense community, state leaders, our counterparts in Denver, and many more. The response to the U.S. Air Force’s questionnaire is truly a community effort and we’re grateful for all the support,” said Reggie Ash, chief defense development officer, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.