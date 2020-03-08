Colorado Springs local Samuel Mikulak wins all-around championship at American Cup

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time Olympian Samuel Mikulak made it a U.S. sweep Saturday by winning the men’s all-around competition at the American Cup, the first major international competition leading to the Tokyo Games.

Mikulak, who finished with a score of 85.332, currently trains at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Second place winner Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine takes a selfie with first place winner Sam Mikulak of the United States and third place winner James Hall of Great Britain after the American Cup gymnastics competition Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In second place, Oleg Verniaiev from Ukraine, finished with a score of 83.064.

James Hall of Britain was third (82.999) and Shane Wiskus of Spring Park, Minnesota, was fourth (82.797).

This year’s competition was held in Wisconsin, but didn’t include gymnasts from Russia, which announced last week that it wasn’t making the trip because of the coronavirus.

Mikulak said he didn’t perform up to his expectations but managed to persevere after coming down with the flu last week. Although he’d gotten the flu bug out of his system by Sunday, Mikulak said he wasn’t feeling back to normal until about Thursday.

“I thought my endurance was going to be worse,” Mikulak said. “Going through all these events, I never felt winded, which was a nice surprise. But I just didn’t feel as polished.”

Mikulak, a six-time U.S. all-around champion, now has a second American Cup all-around title to go along with his 2014 crown.

18-year-old Morgan Hurd from Delaware took all-around title for the women.

Morgan Hurd of the United States performs on the floor during the America Cup gymnastics competition Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Hurd said she felt “strangely calm” while competing Saturday. She responded by finishing first in the uneven bars (14.100), second in the floor exercises (13.666) and third in the vault (14.333) and balance beam (13.733).

This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup.

