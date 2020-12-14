Colorado Springs leaders back COVID restrictions despite some pushback

COLORADO SPRINGS — A third wave of positive coronavirus cases is crashing through cities across America and lockdown-type procedures are dragging on in varying degrees of severity.

The Colorado Springs Mayor and the El Paso County Coroner both spoke to FOX21 Digital NOW in support of Governor Polis’ continuation of restrictions statewide.

“I talk to the governor a couple of times a week, and I talk to the health departments – local and state health departments,” Mayor Suthers said. “I know that they’re being accused of not taking into account economic ramifications and mental health ramifications. That’s simply not true.”

But epidemiologists across the country are choosing sides, questioning the thinking behind lockdowns and their intended and unintended effects on people of various backgrounds, or defending shutdowns, as appropriate, to finally stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Here in town, those whose livelihoods are being directly impacted by past and current COVID-19 restrictions, including some El Paso County business owners, are filing lawsuits and demanding financial assistance or, in some cases, injunctions so they can re-open their doors.

El Paso County is currently operating under “Level Red: Severe Risk” restrictions, which include closing restaurants to indoor dining and an 8 p.m. last call. It also suggests remote options for schools, lowers capacity limits inside retail establishments, and more.

In other words, “Level Red” locks down, or at the very least – puts extreme limits – on life as we knew it, before March of 2020. And, according to Dr. Jay Battacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, the lockdowns do more harm than good.

“It’s an incredibly unequal, unfair, immoral policy that we’ve adopted,” Bhattacharya said. “Basically, the lockdowns say, ‘”Look, you take this harm, you 63-year-old bus driver, go take this harm. You, 15 or 10-year-old kid, you can’t go to school,” he said. “You know, you can’t go pray, you can’t open your business, you have to go out of business. That’s what it says.”

And that interpretation of COVID-related restrictions was the impetus behind the Great Barrington Declaration.

Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County Coroner and Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County, has his doubts about what the document is suggesting.

“The Great Barrington Declaration is a pretty simple idea,” Kelly said. “It’s that – hey, why don’t we just protect the folks who are most at risk and then let the virus kind of go unabated in the rest of the population, in hopes that eventually enough people get infected and get immunity, that it won’t continue to infect folks. And they’re offering that as an alternative to some of things we did early on, not just in this country, but really every country on earth – which is your lockdown or stay-at-home type orders.”

But, during a JAMA-hosted debate, Bhattacharya said his focus is to defend people who are experiencing a variety of harms while lockdown orders are in place.

“Among young children, child abuse has skyrocketed. Often, it’s picked up in schools – our schools have been closed, and so it doesn’t get picked up there. There’s domestic abuse that’s happening,” he said.

And it doesn’t end there.

“The CDC estimated in June that one in four young adults seriously considered suicide. One in four,” he repeated. “You know, normally, something that’s in the order of four percent – now, one in four. The school closures have led to vast harm in terms of inequality. This is probably the single biggest generator of inequality since segregation – is the lockdown of schools and society, more generally.”

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region said Battacharya is on the right track.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen twice as many children come into our program as we saw before the pandemic,” said Keri Kahn, a local CASA spokesperson.

“Right now, we’re seeing an average of 40 kids per month that need a CASA advocate, and that is compared to an average 20 kids a month that we would see before the pandemic. So, definitely, there’s an increase in child abuse and neglect. Definitely, an increase of kids coming into the system and needing our services.”

But would relying on herd immunity as a tactic for overcoming the coronavirus work, as the Great Barrington Declaration is proposing?

Dr. Kelly doesn’t think so.

“Where the Great Barrington Declaration becomes fantasy is where you think that somehow, you’re going to let a virus travel through a population – completely out of control – but you’re somehow going to protect that group of people who are most at risk of severe disease and death. And, if we could do that, that would be amazing,” Kelly said.

“But we have not been able to do that despite our best efforts – and I’ve got 56 death certificates on my desk here, that are COVID deaths from the first of December, that prove that we aren’t able to do that.”

Dr. Kelly’s consistent pushback to the notions proposed in the Great Barrington Declaration is supported, in theory, by the authors of the John Snow Memoradum, which was created to rebut the Declaration.

The John Snow Memo argues, in part:

Any pandemic management strategy relying upon immunity from natural infections for COVID-19 is flawed. Uncontrolled transmission in younger people risks significant morbidity and mortality across the whole population. In addition to the human cost, this would impact the workforce as a whole and overwhelm the ability of healthcare systems to provide acute and routine care. The John Snow Memorandum

But then there is the question of economic harm. That is a hard one to argue against.

The return to “Level Red” restrictions (similar restrictions were put into place, locally, from late March to mid-May) have put a strain on local retailers, restaurant owners, and many others.

Still, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said they are a necessary alternative to overwhelming our medical facilities.

And he said he saw that the people being affected by the virus are of wide-ranging ages.

“Not everybody that’s going to the hospital is 80 years old, or 70 years old. I was out there. They’re not,” Suthers said. “That’s a reality. You can’t overburden the health system to the point that you can’t take care of cancer patients, can’t take care of heart attacks.”

Mayor Suthers said the writers behind the Great Barrington Declaration had the “great advantage of hindsight”, as we near the one-year-point from the virus’ emergence in the U.S., but he said, that doesn’t mean they’re making use of all the available information.

“I think we could’ve been a lot more surgical about all this and spent a lot more effort protecting the vulnerable folks and less time protecting folks that, you know, would’ve taken advantage of herd immunity,” Suthers said. “But I’m just warning you that a lot of these academic documents, particularly in hindsight, don’t have all the concerns of the real world of politics that leaders like the Governor and health department have to face.”

The COVID-19 vaccine, which began its initial rollout out in Colorado on Monday, is, according to Dr. Kelly and other proponents of the John Snow Memo, what will make herd immunity a viable option.

“Herd immunity is the concept that if you get enough people in a population that are no longer susceptible to the virus – and we talk about that almost completely limited to vaccines – if you get enough people vaccinated against the virus, there’s enough people between one infected person and the next potentially infected person that the virus can’t travel its way through a community,” he said.

“The thought with the Declaration is that you’re going to allow the virus to travel through the community, get enough people sick so that they are now immune.”

But, he takes issue with the logic there.

“The problem is – we’re talking about 350 million people in the United States. At least 30 percent of them are high risk. You’re never going to get to percentages with natural immunity that allow us to stop the virus on its own. That hasn’t worked – ever! With any virus, with any pandemic, because the pandemic just continues to boil over through a period of time,” he said.

And the doctors and scientists backing the John Snow Memo say protecting the “vulnerable” is not a simple task, for several reasons.

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, Dphil., a signator on the Memo, also participated in the JAMA debate.

“This dichotomy between the elderly and comorbidity people on one hand and everyone else on the other is not as simple as it seems. First of all, in the UK mortality studies, it’s been clear that after adjusting for age and after adjusting for comorbidities, there’s still a very strong socioeconomic gradient that the less money you have, the more likely you are to die from COVID,” he said.

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. “Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety,” said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

“In this country it’s clear that if you are black or latino, you are more likely to die from COVID. Those are, in some cases, identifiable, some cases not. Socioeconomic status is not something everybody can just tell, nor is ethnicity in all cases – and so this idea that there’s ‘them’ and ‘us’ is really quite fluid. And 450 thousand, almost, Americans under 65 have died of COVID, so it may be a low-level individual risk as a percent probability, but it’s a lot of people.”

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

And, Mayor Suthers added, it isn’t just the number of deaths that proponents of the Great Barrington Declaration should study.

“They don’t have to deal with the parent who says, ‘My 19-year-old son died of COVID. It’s no consolation to me that the chances of him dying from COVID were less than having been in an automobile accident,'” Suthers said. “That doesn’t do that person any good.”

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Leonardo Cabana cries over the casket of his father Hector Miguel Cabana who died of COVID-19 after a funeral home service led by the Rev. Fabian Arias in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In fact, focusing on the number of overall deaths due to COVID-19 may pose other problems in effectively overcoming the pandemic.

“Look, as the coroner, I get it. That’s my life,” Dr. Kelly said. “And people often don’t care about things until people die from it. If we only talk about fatality rates, we can forget what the big picture is here. And that’s that even at very low percentages of fatalities or hospitalizations – which is where the issue is – if you get enough people sick, the math isn’t going to work out for you,” he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: A medical worker walks outside of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on December 01, 2020 in New York City. New York City, and much of the nation, is bracing for a surge of COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday which saw millions of Americans travel to see family and friends. According to the COVID Tracking Project, a record-high of 96,039 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the US as of Monday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Kelly explained that even with the ability to halve the fatality and hospitalization rates, if you quadruple or ten times the number of people who get sick, your community will still see massive increases in deaths and hospitalizations.

At this point, it doesn’t seem the governor is backing down from his position of a lockdown-type defense.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, left, opens the state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine as Patrick Belou, logisitics specialist at the laboratory for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, looks on early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In Colorado, the number of positive COVID-19 cases – as it is in many areas nationally – has seen a dramatic uptick into December, as compared to incidence trends from May through October.

A staffer from Polis’ office said the Governor has “strived to avoid strict [shutdowns].” But he noted we “are seeing orange and red level mitigations work in our data.”

“We have to understand that we are in a difficult position. There are only bad choices, and there really have been from the beginning. But we are very, very, very close to [being] able to turn the tide of this war,” said Kelly, noting the arrival of the COVID vaccine into Colorado. “And conversations that are essentially giving up, which is what [the Great Barrington Declaration] is, are not helpful.”

Help is available

For anyone in need of financial or other assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, please look into the following resources available to individuals and families in the Pikes Peak region: