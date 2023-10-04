(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kaiser Permanente workers across Colorado Springs took to the streets and went on strike demanding justice in what they claim are unfair labor practices.

Their rallying cries join a chorus of discontent from 75,000 colleagues across the nation as they engage in a nationwide strike amid ongoing contract negotiations between the labor union and the healthcare giant.

Clad in their distinctive purple attire, Kaiser Permanente employees began their protest at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, rallying outside three facilities in Colorado Springs; Briargate, Parkside, and Premier Medical Offices. This marks day one of their three-day strike.

Lisa Soens, a Kaiser employee, says their presence is organized around the clock: “We have the morning crew. We have an afternoon crew coming in. We have an evening crew coming in,” ensuring a constant presence at the three locations.

At the core of this labor dispute are allegations of unfair labor practices, with workers contending that Kaiser executives have been bargaining in bad faith. The central demands of these protests are increased wages and staffing levels, as employees insist these are essential components in upholding the quality of care their patients rightfully deserve.

Emily Caro, a single mother affected by low wages, stated, “What we’re asking for is not outlandish, it’s not greedy. It’s literally just for us to continue surviving with the way that the economy is going.”

Another employee, Lisa Soens, says the strain on staff is palpable, with some individuals being forced into performing multiple roles simultaneously. “People are just doing triple, double, quadruple duty. It’s just not right.”

In a statement issued by Kaiser Permanente, the company affirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns of its workforce. They have taken measures to ensure critical care roles are covered by contracted temporary staff, ensuring that hospitals and emergency rooms remain operational.

However, the strike has resulted in the rescheduling of non-emergency appointments and the temporary closure of certain departments, such as pharmacies.

Patients, whose care remains a top priority for the striking workers, have experienced delays and disruptions.

Soens underscored their dedication, stating, “The patient care is prime. It’s number one on our list. And it’s just not right when they’re not getting the care that they deserve. That’s why we’re here.”

Kaiser Permanente and Coalition union representatives are engaged in ongoing negotiations, making significant progress on specific proposals. Kaiser Permanente’s statement expressed their commitment to providing competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, robust retirement plans, and professional development opportunities to their employees.

Soens, speaking on behalf of the striking workers, affirmed their unwavering stance, stating, “This is important, and we’re not going to back down because it is important.”

While workers have set a deadline of Friday for reaching an agreement, they have contingency plans for a prolonged strike in November if their demands continue to go unmet. They say their determination to secure fair labor conditions and protect the well-being of both themselves and their patients remains unwavering.