Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival prepares for Day 3; see Sunday’s schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Organizers of Colorado Springs’ Juneteenth Festival are preparing for day three of the event.

The festival is being held at America the Beautiful Park. Sunday’s full schedule is below.

Sunday June 20th:

10:00 am – Festival Park Open

12:00 pm – Everybody Welcome (Diversity Council)

12:30 pm – 719 Talent (Local Entertainment)

1:45 pm – Trends of Africa Presents: Juneteenth Fashion Show

4:00 pm – Father’s Day Tribute

4:45 pm – Gospel Musical (performances)

6:00 pm – CO State Rep. Tony Exum Sr: Fire Department Tribute

6:15 pm – National Headliner: Tony Exum Jr.’s ‘Rhythm n/ Smooth Experience’ feat: Shai, Surface & Tao (from Dru Hill)

One of the festival’s organizers, OneBodyEnt., has several other events planned for the rest of the year. You can find more information about those events here.

