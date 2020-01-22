Colorado Springs inmate identified who died in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of the inmate who died in the medical ward Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to give lifesaving measures, but they weren’t successful.

The inmate has been identified as 44-year-old Brian Clark of Colorado Springs.

Clark was being held in CJC on a warrant for Indecent Exposure a class 1 misdemeanor. According to court documents, his ticket for exposing his genitals was on October 19, 2018. Clark had failed to appear in January of 2019 and again in October. After he was arrested at the beginning of this year, his bond was set on Jan. 10, 2020 for $3,000.

Officials have not released information about how Clark died.

Ten El Paso County deputies have been placed on leave as the Colorado Springs Police Department investigate the death. The suspensions are part of a new policy when a death occurs at the jail and it is not a suicide.

A spokesperson for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that force was used during the incident. The spokesperson added that they’ll release the video of the incident in the coming days.

