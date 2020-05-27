Colorado Springs homeowner arrested for animal neglect, 56 cats found

COLORADO SPRINGS — Animal Law Enforcement team rescued 56 cats from one home over the last week and arrested the owner.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) said they’ve been working on a hoarding case and got the owner to legally allow them to trap and take ownership of the cats in the household.

HSPPR did find three deceased cats and charged the owner with animal neglect.

Many of the kitties have severe upper respiratory infections and other medical issues, but HSPPR was able to get seven adopted out as barn cats already after minor treatment. Several more of their friends are available as barn cats as well.

If you would like to adopt a cat you can see them at www.hsppr.org/adopt.

The Humane Society has sent 23 cats to foster so far, ranging from older kittens with severe upper respiratory infections to feral mom cats with little babies. As soon as these little ones are over their illnesses or big enough for adoption, they’ll be available for adoption.























HSPPR said they normally don’t get in quite this many kitties at a time, but can definitively say kitten season has began! So they are looking for loving foster care homes for nursing mama cats and their babies, older orphaned kittens, and adults cats needing a little extra TLC. If you would like to help us save more kitty lives and be a cat foster with HSPPR for either of our shelter campuses (Colorado Springs and Pueblo), please visit www.hsppr.org/springs/foster-care to fill out an application.