Colorado Springs holds digital ‘open house’ for feedback on park improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new masterplan created by the city of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is focused on three historic downtown parks:



– Acacia Park (off Platte Ave.)

– Antlers Park (off Pikes Peak Ave.)

– Alamo Square Park (off South Tejon St.)

The city has already gathered feedback from focus groups, an online survey, as well as in-person interviews, information that was all collected in 2019. During a public meeting in January, city representatives released concept plans for the affected parks.

The city is now working to collect final feeback from community members.

Large gatherings are a no-go, right now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the city has set up an interactive digital platform that will remain open until May 12. Users can log on and enter their input until that date.

“[Parks] are the places our community comes together to celebrate, to relax and to enjoy one another’s company – the exact things we’re longing to be able to do again once it’s safe to do so,” said Karen Palus, Parks Director. “It’s in this climate we find ourselves ready to present the final design proposals.”

Colorado Springs voters approved measure 2B in November 2019, which will funnel $2 million dollars toward initial improvements in the three named downtown parks.