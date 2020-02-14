Colorado Springs hockey team sports blue for Gannon

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the Colorado Springs Tigers, this year’s President’s Day Tournament means more than just winning.

“We tape our sticks as a team together so we can be unified and show our support for Gannon,” Player Zachary Peterson said.

Blue is Gannon Stauch’s favorite color. Every player on the team decided to wrap their stick with blue tape to bring awareness.

“We already had blue on our jerseys so we decided to put blue in our sticks,” Player Trey Mendez said.

Gannon hasn’t been seen since January 27. Trey doesn’t know Gannon, but going blue was his idea.

“We just want him to come home it also affects us, kids,” Mendez said.

Trey told his parents about his idea, they emailed the team and everyone was on board.

“It’s a good way to bring attention,” Coach Rorry Hillis said.

A group of kids, coming together and proving they are more than just a team.

“It’s really tragic and we want to support him and hockey is a family,” Peterson said.

The team is planning on playing with their blue hockey sticks throughout the tournament which wraps up Monday.