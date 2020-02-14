Colorado Springs high school student hit by car Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A student at Rampart High School was hit by a car in the school’s parking lot during afternoon dismissal Friday.

Security called 911 immediately. School officials said the Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Springs Fire Department were on scene within minutes.

The student was responsive and transported to Memorial North.

“Thankfully this accident happened after the majority of dismissal traffic had dissipated. This is a traumatic event for our community and processing an event like this is difficult,” said Principal Pete Alvarez.

The school plans to have crisis counselors available for all students when students return Tuesday.

Parents, staff and students were notified of the incident with an email by Principal Pete Alvarez.