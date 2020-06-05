Colorado Springs healthcare professionals took a knee for justice

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of healthcare students, workers, healers, advocates, and allies in solidarity for racial justice and health equity participated in a national movement called “kneel for justice” on Friday.

Participants around the nation kneeled for 10 minutes of solidarity for racial justice and health equality. Several Colorado Springs Healthcare professionals took a knee at the grass field between UCHealth Memorial North Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Colorado at 11 a.m.

“We here are saying loudly that we are white coats for black lives — Healthcare is this intersection of individuals, community members, we have this platform to cultivate healing,” medical student Oluwatosin (Tosin) Adebiyi said.

When posting to social media those who participated used #WHITECOATSforBLACKLIVES (WC4BL).