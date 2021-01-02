Colorado Springs gyms feeling the impact of 2020 as we enter a new year

COLORADO SPRINGS — The new year is officially here, and many small business owners are ready to leave 2020 behind.

“I would say it’s a sigh of relief,” said Melissa Lantz, owner of 9Round in Colorado Springs. “I am excited for 2021.”

It may be a new year, but the toll of the pandemic is still being felt. Revenue across Colorado Springs-based gyms is down compared to 2019.

“I’ve seen the decline in our business and just the loss of revenue in client participation,” said Joe Rodriguez with Women’s Boot Camp Fitness.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Lantz. “This is a game-changer, but if you look at it from a different perspective, it allowed people to step up.”

From offering online courses to smaller group settings, gyms had to get creative to meet current health guidelines while trying to stay afloat. It was a move that is shaping out to stay as we enter 2021.

“We pivoted quickly and went online; a platform we didn’t have even prior to the pandemic,” added Lantz.

Both gyms have limited class sizes, added additional sanitation efforts, and practice social distancing.

Big corporate gyms are also seeing changes this year.

In a statement sent to FOX21, Life Time Fitness said they monitor membership sales and create a waitlist if needed.

The statement reads, “We’re continuing to follow all local and state guidelines. In addition to our heralded enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, we are monitoring our membership sales and will create waitlists, if needed, to ensure we are providing a safe environment for our members and team members.”

“One of our best defenses against COVID-19 is building and maintaining a strong, healthy immune system, and doing so in an environment with aggressive mitigation measures. We are confident in the measures we’ve implemented and can share that nationwide since May; Life Time has experienced more than 25 million visits to our clubs with fewer than 1,500 confirmed positive cases—equivalent to 0.006%. At the same time, we’ve found no evidence of a single case originating at our clubs.” Dan DeBaun, Public Relations Specialist with Life Time Fitness.

Both Lantz and Rodriguez say now is the time to put mind over body and focus on being healthy this year.

“People were locked in their home by themselves,” expressed Lantz. “You increase stress levels of depression and the number one cure for both of those things physical exercise and physical movement.”