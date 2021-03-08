Colorado Springs Girl Scouts donate cookies to COVID frontline healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some healthcare workers in Colorado Springs got a sweet treat on Monday with an adorable delivery by Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts Troop #43841 in Colorado Springs chose Penrose-St. Francis Health Services as “Home Town Heroes” for their cookie season this year. They donated 365 cookies to COVID frontline workers.

The girl scouts encouraged people to match their purchases with donated boxes of cookies to feed healthcare workers.

“It makes me nervous because I can’t believe I’m in front of nurses and doctors who are brave to do this for us,” 10-year-old Karis Kennedy said. “It made me happy to make some people’s day.”

Even though their troop is smaller this year, the donations were bigger. They nearly doubled the number of donations.

“It was pretty amazing to watch them come over here with all of these boxes of cookies, knowing that we have a community that definitely cares about the healthcare workers here,” ICU Nurse Brenda Hakkarinen said.

“Just to see that our community was willing to donate all of these cookies to us and to show us that they really appreciate all of the work that has been done was very emotional and very sweet,” Nurse Katherine Stauffer said.

Delivering the cookies was one of the first events the girl scouts have gotten to do in-person this year, which made it even more memorable.

“Most things have been digital, so not a lot of in-person things, so this is fun since this is in-person,” 11-year-old Ava Hibbitts expressed.

“We love cookies, we love food, we love snacks, so everyone is very excited, and I think it just means a lot to us that they took the time and that they were willing to choose us to be their hometown heroes,” Stauffer added.

The troop is thrilled to meet the people in their community who save lives.

“Thank you first responders!” Kennedy voiced.

“Yes, thank you very much,” Hibbitts added.

