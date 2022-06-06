COLORADO SPRINGS — The cost of gas has continued to rise across the U.S., now pushing even closer to $5 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, according to the Associated Press.

GasBuddy is reporting the national average is up $0.56 from a month ago and $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Here’s where you can find the best gas prices in Colorado Springs:

$4.25 at Safeway

7505 E Woodmen Rd

$4.39 at Gas + Grass

1433 S Tejon St

$4.39 at Costco

5885 Barnes Rd

$4.39 at Gas + Grass

1705 W Uintah St

$4.39 at Costco

5050 N Nevada Ave

You can keep up with the latest prices on FOX21news.com or at this site.