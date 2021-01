COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire Sunday morning.

Crews put out the fire at a garage at an abandoned home at E Motor Way and Tejon St around 11:00 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to CSFD.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Fire is under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/BTrY28Yl8N — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 24, 2021

Crews are remaining on scene to finish controlling hot spots and waiting for fire investigators to arrive.