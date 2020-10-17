Colorado Springs firefighters head to battle Cameron Peak Fire

KDVR

COLORADO SPRINGS– Four firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are heading up north to battle the Cameron Peak Fire.

CSFD is sending one Brush Engine with a crew of three firefighters and one fire Lieutenant as a Strike Team Leader to the fire, which is burning west of Fort Collins.

The Cameron Peak fire has now burned 187,537 acres — maintaining its status as the largest wildfire in Colorado history by a wide margin. The second-largest fire on record — Pine Gulch — scorched 139,007 acres this summer.

