Colorado Springs firefighters arrive in LA to assist Hurricane Ida victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters have arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana, and are standing by to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The five firefighters are members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1), Urban Search and Rescue, a 200-member team made up of firefighters, paramedics, physicians, and other highly-trained members.
According to West Metro Fire’s website, “CO-TF1 responds to disasters around the country to find and rescue people who are trapped in urban settings; like building collapses. The task force is made up of personnel from 28 public and private agencies in Colorado.”
Once members arrive at their destination, they must be prepared to be totally self-sufficient for 72 hours.
When it comes to their role during Hurricane Ida, 45 members have been sent to Louisiana and are expected to execute wide-area search and rescues as well as water-based operations.
In the past, the Task Force has responded to natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina, the 2013 Colorado Floods, as well as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.