Colorado Springs firefighters arrive in LA to assist Hurricane Ida victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters have arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana, and are standing by to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The five firefighters are members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1), Urban Search and Rescue, a 200-member team made up of firefighters, paramedics, physicians, and other highly-trained members.

5 members from #ColoradoSpringsFire are a part of this deployment. They arrived safely in Louisiana and are now standing by #HurricaneIda https://t.co/wpTJck1Q2o — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2021

According to West Metro Fire’s website, “CO-TF1 responds to disasters around the country to find and rescue people who are trapped in urban settings; like building collapses. The task force is made up of personnel from 28 public and private agencies in Colorado.”

Once members arrive at their destination, they must be prepared to be totally self-sufficient for 72 hours.

Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) is on the road & headed to Alexandria, LA- where they will stage until #HurricaneIda makes landfall. There are 45 team members on this deployment, from 14 different Colorado fire agencies. They will drive all night to get to their destination. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/89vpaZeGnd — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 28, 2021

When it comes to their role during Hurricane Ida, 45 members have been sent to Louisiana and are expected to execute wide-area search and rescues as well as water-based operations.

In the past, the Task Force has responded to natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina, the 2013 Colorado Floods, as well as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.