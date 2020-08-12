Colorado Springs Fire Department sends firefighters to Grizzly Creek Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has deployed firefighters to assist with fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire on Wednesday.

The Grizzly Creek Fire which is burning in Glenwood Canyon, is at 0% containment at 3,702 acres.

211 people are currently fighting the fire, along with air tankers and five helicopters, according to Wednesday’s update.

Interstate 70 is closed from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum due to firefighting efforts occurring on and along the interstate, as well as rocks and other debris rolling onto the roadway.

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County is closed until further notice.

CSFD says the team will be assisting for up to two weeks.

At 6am, CSFD Brush 3 was deployed to the #GrizzlyCreekFire located in Glenwood Canyon. 3 CSFD firefighters will be assigned to the fire for up to 2 weeks. They are currently assigned to the Alpha Division at the Glenwood Canyon Resort. Stay safe! #wildfire https://t.co/FTrAXVaFpC pic.twitter.com/JxJigcIfnW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 12, 2020

The Grizzly Creek Fire started on August 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

