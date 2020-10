COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a trail rescue at Palmer Park, according to a tweet on Saturday morning.

Crews are hiking in to access the scene, according to CSFD.

CSFD asks the public to avoid the area of Lazy Land Trailhead/ Road.

We are here on scene. Waiting to get more information from Colorado Springs Police. @FOX21News https://t.co/vy4vsHIL6x pic.twitter.com/JgGXKtCeYs — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) October 17, 2020

Approximate Location: Lazy Land Trailhead

#ColoradoSpringsFire Multiple CSFD Units in Palmer Park for a low angle trail rescue. Crews are hiking in to access the scene. Please avoid the area of the Lazy Land Trailhead/Rd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 17, 2020

FOX21 has a crew on scene and will update this article as we learn more.