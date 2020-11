COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) put out a mobile home fire on Tuesday night near S Academy and El Morro Road.

Around 8:30 p.m., CSFD crews arrived within two minutes and saw smoke right away.

Witnesses from a complex behind the mobile home brought a fire extinguisher to help put out the fire.

One person and two cats were able to exit safely, according to CSFD.

Crews remain on scene to monitor hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.