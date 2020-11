OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire in Old Colorado City early Sunday morning.

CSFD says the two-story family home is located in the 2300 block of W Cucharras Street.

As of 12:00 p.m., crews report the fire is under control.

A dog was inside of the home but escaped and was unharmed when CSFD crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.