COLORADO SPRINGS– On Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an injured hiker at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs.

CSFD said, “Crews set up a rope system to assist with carrying stable patient down after CSFD paramedics were able to give pain medicine.”

#ColoradoSpringsFire is at Pulpit Rock doing a #trailevac of an injured hiker. Crews set up a rope system to assist with carrying stable patient down after CSFD paramedics were able to give pain medicine. Patient to be transported to a local hospital. #StillServingCOS pic.twitter.com/NqHfG3NnTv — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 29, 2020

CSFD says the hiker was taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.