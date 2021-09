COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hiker was rescued by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Monday after becoming injured.

CSFD tweeted about a trail evacuation at Pulpit Rock around 2 p.m. Emergency personnel implemented a high-angle rescue to bring the hiker to safety.

Stable patient successfully brought down to AMR for transport to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/blgMhG6Vf5 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 6, 2021

According to CSFD, multiple fire agencies were in the area to help with the rescue.

The patient was stable when they were brought down. They were transported to a local hospital.