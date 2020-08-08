Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out house fire near Flying Horse

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a house fire is now under control near Flying Horse in Colorado Springs.
CSFD says the first happened Friday night at a house on Crane Canyon Loop near North Gate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway.
Crews on scene reported a garage fully involved with fire extending into the home.
By midnight, the fire was under control, according to CSFD’s Twitter page.
CSFD says everyone inside was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.