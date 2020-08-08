Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out house fire near Flying Horse

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a house fire is now under control near Flying Horse in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says the first happened Friday night at a house on Crane Canyon Loop near North Gate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene footage prior to CSFD arrival of house fire at 13098 Crane Canyon Lp pic.twitter.com/gTdRMUUcx3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2020

Crews on scene reported a garage fully involved with fire extending into the home.

By midnight, the fire was under control, according to CSFD’s Twitter page.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have the fire under control. No injuries to civilians or firefighters pic.twitter.com/zT9OxqGv7d — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2020

CSFD says everyone inside was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.