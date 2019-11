COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning in the area of E Monument St and N Royer Street near downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire was located outside of the house and did not spread to the inside. CSFD reports minor smoke damage inside.

Neighbors report flames were as tall as the roof of the house.

Everyone inside of the home was able to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time.