(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is giving tips on how to stay safe in flash flood conditions.

A Flash flood watch will start at noon on Friday, June 16. “It takes only 6″ of water to sweep a person downstream, and 12″ of water to move a car,” said Deputy Chief Jayme McConnellogue.

CSFD warns people not to walk or drive through flood waters, and to stay clear of embankments that may collapse. “Turn around don’t drown,” said Deputy Chief McConnellogue

Please take caution before the storm and call 911 if you or someone else needs help, said CSFD.