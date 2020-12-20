Colorado Springs Fire Department knocks out fire in downtown home

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Saturday night that they were on scene of a fire in the back of a home in the downtown area.

Our crew on scene said CSFD stated the fire put off a heavy amount of smoke and heat in the area of Wahsatch Ave & Boulder St. They said the call reporting the fire came in around 6:30 Saturday night.

Fire knocked down and under control. Firefighters will be on scene looking for hotspots. Unknown cause at this time. Residents will be displaced pic.twitter.com/ipF0u7dZPs — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 20, 2020

When crews arrived CSFD stated someone who doesn’t live at the home was standing outside. Firefighters found the fire quick in a back room of the small home.

Officials stated no one who lives at the house was home during the time of the fire. They also stated they don’t believe any pets were inside at the time either.

Crews will remain on scene to treat hotspots.