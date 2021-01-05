Colorado Springs Fire Department awarded $30,000 grant for wildfire mitigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Allstate Foundation has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for Wildfire Mitigation.

For over 60 years, The Allstate Foundation has used the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people’s well-being and prosperity, according to a press release on Tuesday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department has been included as a partner in building safer neighborhoods and stronger communities.

Grant funding will be used to reduce wildfire risk by providing residential cost shares for wildfire mitigation work around 60 homes located in the Friendship/Crescent, Kissing Camels, La Posada, Mesa and Panorama neighborhoods within Colorado Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface (WUI).

Wildfire mitigation work consists of removal of dead fuels, thinning of existing fuels, and removal of volatile fuels within 30 feet of the home while selecting for fire-resistant plant species.

For homeowners in the above neighborhoods that are interested, please contact the Wildfire Mitigation Section at 719-385-7368 or 719-385-7342 for additional information and to schedule an appointment.

The Allstate Foundation works to create more prosperous communities where people are inspired and empowered to fulfill their hopes and dreams by breaking the cycle of domestic violence, inspiring the next generation of leaders, closing the nonprofit leadership gap and honoring Allstate volunteers. For updates on The Allstate Foundation’s initiatives, follow The Allstate Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More information on The Allstate Foundation is available at AllstateFoundation.org.