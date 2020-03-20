Colorado Springs family returns home from quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

DENVER — The state of Colorado welcomed home 39 cruise ship passengers on Friday who have been under quarantine since their ship docked in California on March 9.

Elizabeth Aleteanu, her husband and two kids from Colorado Springs were among the 3,500 passengers and crew members aboard Grand Princess.

21 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship left Feb. 21 and the quarantine started March 5.

Aleteanu has been documenting the journey on social media with the help of a stuffed teddy bear and having a little of fun with it. Cruise staff gave her kids the teddy bear.

On the plane returning to Colorado

The 39 Coloradans flew into Denver International Airport Friday at 3:30 p.m. on private charter airplanes and will not enter the concourses or main terminal. They will return to their homes via private vehicle or state-provided private van and will continue to self-quarantine until they have been in quarantine for a full 14 days, which includes their time in federal quarantine.

As requested by Governor Jared Polis in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, all passengers returning to Colorado are asymptomatic at the time of travel. If passengers were symptomatic in any way, they remain in federal care and will not be returning to Colorado at this time.

There were 43 Colorado residents on the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland. Asymptomatic passengers have been in federal quarantine at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Travis Air Force base.

The Coloradans will be returning to their homes in these cities: Aurora, Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Edwards, Ft. Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Loveland, Westminster, Wheatridge, Windsor

80s: 3

70s: 15

60s: 14

50s: 4

40s: 1

30s: 2

20s: 2

<18: 2

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.