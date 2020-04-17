Colorado Springs expands coronavirus testing guidelines at drive-thru location

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — UCHealth, in coordination with El Paso County Public Health, has expanded testing guidelines at its drive-through tent located at South Parkside Drive/KidsKare Point, one block east of Memorial Park.

COVID-19 testing will now be provided to any individual experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath within the last 3-5 days.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are those of an acute respiratory infection or influenza-like illness. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, and body aches. Other less common symptoms could include headache, confusion, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of smell.

Hours for the drive-through site are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

This site had originally opened as one of three locations in Colorado for health care workers and first responders to get tested.