(DENVER) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted seven people from Southern Colorado on drug and weapon charges after they allegedly “conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and following a 10-month federal investigation, all but one of the seven suspects, who is considered a fugitive, were arrested, according to a release sent on Friday, Dec. 2.

List of suspects indicted by Federal Grand Jury

44-year-old Leonard Singleton

39-year-old Jamie Sanchez

36-year-old Gabriel Sanchez ( not yet arrested and is considered a fugitive )

) 39-year-old Jose Baeza

38-year-old Stephanie Barker

25-year-old Leanne Wilson

36-year-old Augustine Gallegos

“This is an example of how the FBI works with state, federal, and local partners to break up criminal organizations and make communities safer,” said FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor. “We are proud of this successful collaboration and will continue to work with these and other partners where a need for FBI resources and expertise is identified.”

Individual charges against suspects, according to the indictment

Leonard Singleton : Accused of “being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and knowingly receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm.”

: Accused of “being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and knowingly receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm.” Jamie Sanchez : Accused of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”

: Accused of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” Gabriel Sanchez : Accused of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”

: Accused of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” Jose Baeza : Accused of “using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

: Accused of “using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.” Stephanie Barker: Accused of “having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it.”

Accused of “having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it.” Leanne Wilson: Accused of “having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it.”

Accused of “having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it.” Augustine Gallegos: Accused of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”

FOX21 News requested the booking photos for each suspect. The following were released by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD): Jose Baeza, Jaime Sanchez, and Leanne Wilson. CSPD said it only had the three photos available as of Friday afternoon, Dec 2.

Courtesy: CSPD, Suspect pictured is Jose Baeza, age 39

Courtesy: CSPD, Suspect pictured is Jaime Sanchez, age 39

Courtesy: Suspect pictured is Leanne Wilson, age 25

FOX21 is currently in the process of collecting the other suspect booking photos. There is not a suspect photo available for Gabriel Sanchez, who has not been arrested and is considered a fugitive.

According to the indictment, this case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Mance.

According to the release, “this prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.”